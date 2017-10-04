Vegas survivor describes husband's final moments
Survivor of the mass shooting at Las Vegas, Heather Melton, of Tennessee, is crediting her husband for her survival. She told WKRN that her husband, Sonny, ultimately died of his injuries after shielding her from the barrage of bullets. (AP)
Associated Press/WKRN , WUSA 2:41 PM. CDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
Three sheriff's office employees indicted on assault chargesOct. 4, 2017, 8:30 a.m.
-
HPD: Woman dies after being struck crossing street…Oct. 4, 2017, 5:07 a.m.
-
Rex Tillerson refutes report he considered resigningOct. 4, 2017, 10:15 a.m.