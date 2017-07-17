US: Iran complying with nuclear deal but defying its spirit

This handout image from the Iran International Photo Agency shows a view of the reactor building at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant on August 21, 2010 in Bushehr, Iran. (Photo by IIPA via Getty Images) (Photo: Handout, 2010 IIPA)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senior U.S. officials say the Trump administration is certifying to Congress for a second time that Iran is technically complying with the 2015 nuclear deal. But they say Iran is "unquestionably in default of the spirit" of the agreement.

The officials say the Trump administration is also extending Iran's relief from nuclear-related sanctions while a long-running review of Iran policy drags on. The officials briefed reporters on a conference call on condition of anonymity.

The administration had faced a midnight deadline to say whether Iran was complying. The decision preserves the status quo even though President Donald Trump says it's a bad deal that mustn't stand as is.

Officials say they're working to address the deal's flaws and to punish Tehran for troublesome non-nuclear behavior.

