Trump travel ban goes back into effect

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: People protest President Donald Trump's travel ban at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Genaro Molina / LA Times via Getty Images) (Photo: Genaro Molina, 2017 Los Angeles Times)

The Trump administration's travel ban temporarily barring some citizens of six majority-Muslim countries from coming to the United States in now in place.

The ban is entering into force because of a Supreme Court opinion this week.

The new rules stop people from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Iran and Libya from getting a visa to the United States unless they have a "bona fide" relationship with a close relative, school or business in the U.S.

The order doesn't block anyone with a valid visa from entering the country. Refugees vetted and approved to move to the U.S. through July 6 are also being allowed in.

