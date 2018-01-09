Trump meets with congressional leaders about immigration

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

President Trump meets with 23 members of Congress Tuesday in an attempt to forge a deal to protect up to 800,000 immigrants from deportation — and keep the government open in the process.

The fate of those so-called DREAMers — immigrants who came to the United States as children and received temporary protection under an Obama-era policy — is the main stumbling block holding up a wide range of other Trump administration priorities. Those include spending bill that includes funding for a wall along the Mexican border.

Congress must pass a spending bill by Jan. 19 to prevent a government shutdown.

In the Cabinet Room of the White House, Trump and his top advisers will sit down Tuesday with 16 senators and seven members of the House — 13 Republicans and 10 Democrats.

They'll try to forge a compromise that has so far eluded Trump and the congressional leadership. After first suggesting that the border wall would not hold up an agreement, Trump later outlined a series of demands to slow the influx of new immigrants and step enforcement of those already here illegally.

Among Trump's demands: Eliminating the visa lottery program and ending the family preferences known as chain migration.

Sen. Charles Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, said the Trump White House was moving the goal posts every time the two sides appeared to be getting close to a deal on the Obama policy — known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA — and border security.

"It is part of a pattern of behavior on the part of this White House during sensitive bipartisan negotiations," he said Monday. "To throw down a list from the hard-line wing of the White House at the last minute is not a very fortuitous or smart thing to do."

But White House officials say they feel they have public opinion on their side.

"Democrats ultimately have to make a choice," said Steven Miller, Trump's senior policy adviser on immigration, on Fox News Monday. "They care a lot about providing benefit to illegal immigrants. We’re saying to them, if you want to make a deal, then you have to both deliver benefits for American families and American taxpayers too."

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that that Republicans were simply seeking a long-term solution to immigration issues that won't need fixing in another five or 10 years.

“We want to have a DACA compromise. We want to make sure the DACA problem is solved,” Ryan told reporters. But, he added, “we want to make sure that we have the right kind of interior and border enforcement so that we don’t have another DACA problem down the road.”

