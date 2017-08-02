Trump joins GOP senators on immigration changes

US President Donald Trump makes an announcement on immigration with US Senator Tom Cotton R-Arkansas and US Senator David Perdue (R), R-Georgia, at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 2, 2017. (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump joined with two Republican senators to unveil legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration. It would seek an immigration system based on merit and skills instead of family connections.

President Donald Trump says proposed legislation to limit legal immigration would be the most significant change to the system in half a century.

Trump says the measure would make the system more "merit based" for skilled English speakers. He says it would keep out people who will just end up collecting welfare. He provided no information to support his statement.

The legislation is sponsored by Republican Sens. David Purdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton at Arkansas. Both lawmakers joined Trump at the White House on Wednesday, where the president publicly endorsed the bill. His involvement puts him at the center of efforts to overhaul the system of legal immigration.

Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration a hallmark of his administration.

