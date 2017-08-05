Transgender man who gave birth to baby boy addresses misconceptions

Trystan Reese during pregnancy COURTESY OF TRYSTAN REESE

PORTLAND, Oregon (CBS) -- A transgender man in Oregon who gave birth to a baby boy is sharing his pregnancy story on social media in the hopes of changing the stigma surrounding it.

Trystan Reese and Biff Chaplow fall into a familiar routine caring for baby Leo: feeding, burping and soothing the newborn just like any other loving parents. But their path to getting here had some unusual challenges.

The couple's family started when they took in and later adopted Chaplow's 1-year-old niece and 3-year-old nephew. Leo's birth offers another twist to the plot.

Reese was considered female at birth, but grew up identifying as a male, reports CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal. At 20 years old, he started taking testosterone. Transitioning through hormone therapy alone, he opted not to have surgery.

Once the couple decided they wanted to have a baby, the next step was the easy one.

"It's actually not that different than if a woman is on hormonal birth control and their cycle stops. So I stopped taking my hormones and eventually my cycle came back… About five months later, we got the positive pregnancy test," Reese said.

As the baby was growing, Reese's pregnancy went fairly unnoticed.

"Men's bodies are not scrutinized in the ways women's bodies are, so nobody really noticed that I was pregnant. It just kind of looked like I had a beer belly for a good chunk of the time," Reese said.

Reese and Chaplow shared updates throughout the pregnancy on social media using the platform to address misconceptions about transgender people.

