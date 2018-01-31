Train carrying Republican lawmakers collides with garbage truck; one dead in crash

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to their retreat in West Virginia collided in Crozet with what appeared to be a garbage truck on Wednesday. (Photo: Laura Peters/The News Leader)

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to their retreat in West Virginia collided with what appeared to be a garbage truck on Wednesday.

There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury from the crash, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, but no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff.

President Trump, who is also scheduled to travel to West Virginia on Air Force One for the Republican retreat Thursday, has been fully briefed and is receiving regular updates, Sanders said.

According to Amtrak, the train collided with a vehicle on the tracks in Crozet, Va., a town about 126 miles away from Washington, D.C. The U.S. Capitol Police, state and local authorities were investigating the scene, while the Amtrak crew was checking the train for damage.

The Trump administration was in contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities, Sanders said.

The train crash in Crozet involving members of Congress on Wednesday. (Photo: Laura Peters/The News Leader)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was on his way to the restroom when the train hit. The Tennessee congressman was thrown around and suffered neck, back and foot injuries.

“I’m in a bit of shock right now,” Flesichmann said in a phone call from the scene, where he was being treated for his injuries. “I’m in a whole lot of pain and discomfort.”

Flesichmann said he wasn’t sure what the train hit, but it was “a tremendously strong impact.”

“When this thing hit, I got thrown,” he said.

Other people on the train were injured, Fleischmann said, but he doesn’t know if they were members of Congress.

“It’s kind of chaotic right now,” he said of the scene.

Other members of Congress tweeted from the train that they weren't injured in the collision.

I am on the train, but I am okay. https://t.co/wmOjatHw9S — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) January 31, 2018

The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 31, 2018

We are okay. Please pray for all involved in this accident. https://t.co/Z2sCRaLw8x — Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) January 31, 2018

The office of Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said the lawmaker and doctor was helping people who were injured.

The train hit a garbage truck, they're asking for doctors on the trains to help. Right now Dr. Marshall is helping people who are injured. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 31, 2018

Lawmakers also said that the drivers of the truck receiving medical attention.

We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck. pic.twitter.com/0I9jOwHTmb — Rep. Greg Walden (@repgregwalden) January 31, 2018

Our train heading to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has been involved in an accident. I am safe but first responders are treating minor injuries on the train & treating the truck drivers. Praying.... — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 31, 2018

Contributing: Associated Press

