KHOU
Close

Ticket typo invites guests to 'State of the Uniom'

People are betting over what President Trump will discuss for his first State of the Union address, and North Korea is looking like a sure thing. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.

William Cummings, USA TODAY , TEGNA 5:51 PM. CST January 29, 2018

The state of the uniom is covfefe. 

The latest typo to befuddle appeared on the tickets to Tuesday night's State of the Union address and it's generating viral giggles on social media. The tickets admit the bearer to the "Address to the Congress on the State of the Uniom," according to a screenshot published by Politico.  

 

 

But the blunder isn't really the latest covfefe, because the typo was not the fault of anyone in the White House.

The Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper is responsible for the tickets, CNN reported. A source in that office told the cable news network that the tickets have been reprinted and are in the process of being redistributed.

Of course, many Twitter users had fun with the error and more than a few assumed the typo was a Trump administration misstep. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KKKKKKKKKKKK

© 2018 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories