Day 2 of shutdown: Trump, Democrats, Republicans all play the blame game

Congressional leaders dug in their heels on Sunday, each blaming the other side for the partial government shutdown now in its second day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., urged Democrats to lift their objections to a short-term spending bill to keep the government open.

"This shutdown is only going to get a lot worse tomorrow. A lot worse," McConnell said from the Senate floor. "Today would be a good day to end it... This shutdown was a political miscalculation of gargantuan proportions, but it doesn’t need to go on any longer."

Democrats saw it differently. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., accused the Republican-controlled White House and Congress of preventing a compromise.

"Under this unified control it was the Republicans' job to govern, it was their job to lead … they have failed," Schumer fired back.

Democrats voted against a short-term spending bill on Friday because it did not include legal protections for DREAMers, the undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children and were covered under an Obama-era order.

In September, Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program but gave Congress six months to find a solution. While there have been a variety of proposals introduced in both the House and Senate — a couple of them bipartisan — no votes have been scheduled.

The White House said they would not negotiate on immigration until the government re-opened.

The Senate is scheduled to vote at 1 a.m. Monday morning on another short-term spending bill. The only difference is this bill would end Feb. 8 rather than Feb. 16.

However, it is not clear enough Senate Democrats would support the measure.

Legislation in the Senate requires 60 votes to pass and Republicans have a narrow 51-49 majority.

