BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 12: A bartender at Hops & Barley brewpub pours a pint of beer on November 12, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Adam Berry, 2013 Getty Images)

Anyone care for a nice cold beer?

Finding the best draft beer, IPA or ale out there can be a fun and, at times, overwhelming task for beer lovers. The variety of options has grown so much that the game feels more like a treasure hunt for brewery fans.

To help you find your way to some of the best breweries in the country, The USA TODAY NETWORK asked Yelp to provide a list of the top breweries, determined by their reviewers. Yelp determined the "best" ones using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews, star rating and other factors.

Find the one closest to you or plan a trip to the most random one. Enjoy!

Anchor Brewing Company

With a five-star rating and 530 reviews, Anchor Brewing Company in San Francisco gets the top spot on our list. The makers of the Anchor Steam Beer and the "Go West!" IPA offer a beautiful beer garden on the Bay Area with access to their craft beer selection and local food options.

If you need more than a taste, customers can buy growlers and six-packs to go.

IF YOU GO

Address: 1705 Mariposa St, San Francisco, CA 94107

Contact: (415) 863-8350

More info at anchorbrewing.com

Sunshine, suds & San Francisco's skyline from the roof of the brewery. #RaiseYourAnchor 📷 @the55south A post shared by Anchor Brewing (@anchorbrewing) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Broken Compass Brewing

Has there ever been a better alternative to skiing or snowboarding while enjoying the Colorado mountains than drinking beer?

Broken Compass, rated five stars with 181 reviews, offers just that located in Breckenridge, Colo.

The makers of the Helles and Hefeweizen beers promise to expose customers to a wide variety of beer options and guarantee satisfaction. However, there’s no food at the brewery so bring your own if you wish.

IF YOU GO

Address: 68 Continental Ct, Unit B12, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Contact: (970) 368-2772

More info at brokencompassbrewing.com

Allagash Brewing Company

Best known for their flagship beer, the Allagash White ages their beer in oak barrels producing spontaneously fermented beers.

The brewery, rated four and a half stars with 431 reviews, opened in 1995 and is now available in 17 states and the District of Columbia. The brewery has become a popular tourist attraction in Maine and is rated four and a half stars with 426 reviews.

IF YOU GO

Address: 50 Industrial Way, Portland, ME 04103

Contact: (207) 878-5385

More info at allagash.com

Oyster research. A post shared by Allagash Brewing Company (@allagashbrewing) on Aug 1, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

Pure Project

To the folks at this San Diego brewery every beer is an art piece that tells a story. Pure Project mixes globally sourced ingredients and mixes them with a Southern California influence, creating unique and interesting flavors for patrons to enjoy.

The brewery holds a four and a half star rating with 291 reviews.

IF YOU GO

Address: 9030 Kenamar Dr, Ste. 308, San Diego, CA 92121

Contact: (858) 252-6143

More info at purebrewing.org

Georgetown Brewing Company

The makers of Manny’s Pale Ale, Georgetown started canning their beers in May 2017 after focusing strictly on draft distribution. They don’t have a brewpub on the premises but patrons can purchase kegs, cans, growlers and try their beer in their tasting room.

The brewery currently holds a five-star rating and 196 reviews.

IF YOU GO

Address: 5200 Denver Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108

Contact: (206) 766-8055

More info at georgetownbeer.com

If you look up at the night sky and see a box of orange juice being ridden by a pineapple screaming across the stars, then you will have witnessed the essence of this lightly hazy rocket jockey of an IPA. On tap and in growlers at the brewery, but keep an eye out- we made a nice big batch to spread around! A post shared by Georgetown Brewing Co. (@georgetownbrewingco) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Florida Keys Brewing Company

Labeled the Upper Keys' first microbrewery, this Florida business is a gem by the beach. Patrons can take tours of the property, enjoy a flight of their beers or take part in one of their many social events.

The brewery is currently rated five stars with 151 reviews on Yelp.

IF YOU GO

Address: 200 Morada Way, Islamorada, FL 33036

Contact: (305) 916-5206

More info at floridakeysbrewingco.com

Trivia is this Friday from 7 to 9issshhh! Test your knowledge and enjoy a delicious brew or two! #craftbeer #drinklikealocal #fkbcontap #fkbc #fkbctrivia #trivia A post shared by Florida Keys Brewing Co. (@floridakeysbrewingco) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Ranger Creek Brewing and Distilling

Ranger Creek is a hybrid business making both craft beers and whiskeys in San Antonio. Patrons can learn about how the drinkery makes both during their brewery/distillery tour and then enjoy both craft beer and whiskey flight tastings when they're done. A dream come true for libation lovers.

Ranger Creek holds a four and half star rating and 169 reviews.

IF YOU GO

Address: 4834 Whirlwind Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217

Contact: (210) 775-2099

More info at drinkrangercreek.com

Argus Brewery

Argus’ Holsteiner Lager earned a Bronze Medal in the American-Style Amber Lager category at the Brewers Association 2016 World Beer Cup.

The Chicago brewery, rated five stars with 70 reviews, offers beer tours and promising an “authentic Chicago” attitude to its patrons.

IF YOU GO

Address: 11314 S Front St, Chicago, IL 60628

Contact: (773) 941-4050

More info at argusbrewery.com

MacLeod Ale Brewing Company

This Van Nuys Brewery brings fresh British ales to California. Their signature is the Cask Ale, a smoother beer with complex flavor you have to try if you visit. The brewery has a four and half star rating and 238 reviews.

And if you get stuck being the designated driver for your group, don't worry about it. Let someone at the brewery know and you'll get a free soda.

IF YOU GO

Address: 14741 Calvert St, Van Nuys, CA 91411

Contact: (818) 631-1963

More info at macleodale.com

Bear Roots Brewing Company

Like many of its forefathers, Bear Roots Brewing got its start in a garage. The makers of the Beart Heart, a Scotch Ale, and the Bear Cookie, a Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout, was created by home brewers for home brewers and offers a wide selection for beer fans in Vista, California.

Bear Roots currently holds a five star rating with 111 reviews.

IF YOU GO

Address: 1213 S Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA 92083

Contact: (760) 726-4204

More info at bearrootsbrewing.com

!!!Taco Tuesday!!! 3 Award winning Fish Tacos for $5 all night!!! #tacowasted A post shared by Bear Roots Brewing Company (@bearrootsbrew) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

