Teacher shoots self in classroom at Georgia high school

LITHIA SPRINGS, Georgia -- A teacher shot himself in a classroom at a high school west of Atlanta, school officials confirm.

It happened at Lithia Springs High School Thursday morning.

According to Douglas County School System spokesperson Nell Boggs, the teacher was alone in his classroom when the shooting occurred around 7:15 a.m.

Douglas County Police Sgt. Jesse Hambrick confirmed that no students were hurt in the incident.

Classes have been cancelled for the day, Boggs said. Students may be picked up by a guardian or parents, and buses will be available to take riders home.

The teacher's name and his condition have not been released.

