Suspect killed, 2 deputies hurt in Middle TN courthouse shooting

Law enforcement personnel work outside the Coffee County Justice Center in Manchester, Tennessee, site of a shooting on Monday, June 19, 2017. (Photo: Helen Comer/DNJ)

An inmate shot and injured two Coffee County Sheriff's deputies during a struggle at the courthouse Monday afternoon before fleeing and fatally shooting himself, authorities said.

Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott identified the suspected shooter as Michael Eugene Bell, 37.

Northcott said the wounded deputies are Wade Bassett and Wendell Bowen.

Both men were shot in the stomach. During a Monday evening news conference, Sheriff's Capt. Danny Ferrell said Bassett wore a bullet proof vest.

As of late Monday, Bowen was in surgery at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga. Bassett was sent to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The courthouse is located in Manchester, Tennessee, roughly 65 miles southeast of Nashville. The first reports of the shooting came in around 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Bassett went to a third floor holding cell to transport Bell back to the jail after a morning court hearing, Northcott said.

Ferrell said Bassett was the lone officer on the third floor.

At some point during the transfer, a "significant struggle" ensued, Northcott said. Bell grabbed Bassett's gun, shot the deputy one time, then headed for the first floor.

Before escaping the building, Ferrell said Bell took aim at Bowen, who sat in the front of the courthouse.

"In a very unnecessarily and cowardly way, (Bell) shot (Bowen) on the way out," Northcott said.

Manchester resident PJ Stewart, 23, said he saw someone run out of the courthouse Monday afternoon who was barefoot and appeared to have a gun. Stewart, who lives on Madison Street near the courthouse, said the person ran through his yard.

Bell entered an exited a home few blocks away from the courthouse, Northcott said. He entered the yard in another home before stopping and shooting himself in the head, Northcott said.

According to Monday’s Coffee County General Sessions Court docket, Bell had appeared before Judge Jere Ledsinger on charges of kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance, domestic assault and multiple counts of reckless endangerment by a motor vehicle and multiple counts of evading arrest.

Northcott said the kidnapping charge was in connection to a "domestic-related situation." Additional details of the charges were not immediately known.

A Coffee County jail spokesman said Bell had been being held without bond.

Ferrell acknowledged the sheriff's office is reviewing its policies for how it transports inmates.

"Regardless of any policies, any procedures that need to be modified, there is no excuse for the behavior of Mr. Bell," Northcott said.

Local and state agencies continue to investigate the case. The courthouse is closed Tuesday.

Kirk Bado contributed to this report.

