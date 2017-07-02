Suspicious package closes World Trade Center commuter station

A general view of atmosphere at the Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel at Oculus Plaza VIP preview at The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Eugene Gologursky, Getty Images for Westfield)

Transit police in New York on Sunday temporarily evacuated a commuter train station beneath the World Trade Center following reports of a suspicious package.

New York media reported that police, on heightened alert for the July 4 holiday, evacuated the center’s Port Authority Trans-Hudson (PATH) train station just before 3 p.m. ET. Police told a reporter with the New York Daily News that it “could be hours” before the station reopened. Employees were allowed to return to the station less than two hours later.

One security guard told passersby that there was a suspicious package found inside and that dogs were inspecting the area, the Daily News reported.

CBS News reported that an unattended package at the PATH station prompted the evacuation. Citing unnamed sources, CBS said Port Authority K-9 officers received a “positive hit” in a PATH rail car at the World Trade Center station.

CBS reported that employees were allowed to return to the station shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Just got evacuated from Eataly Downtown at the World Trade Center by police #nyc #wtc pic.twitter.com/Y2FjQ02QsF — Tori Richman (@ToriRichman) July 2, 2017

The PATH system tweeted that rail service into and out of the World Trade Center was suspended. The PATH train connects New York to several cities in New Jersey.

Police also evacuated a shopping mall with restaurants that is attached to the station. The $3.9 billion Oculus structure opened last August, connecting PATH trains and New York City subways.

Getting evacuated from path station at world trade... not sure why. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PqRwXjEpjw — Josh Odgers (@josh_odgers) July 2, 2017

