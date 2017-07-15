KHOU
Boy hit by car, survives with only minor injuries

Watch as a 5-year-old boy gets hit by a car in southwest China. Amazingly, the child survived with only minor injuries.

USA Today , TEGNA 3:09 PM. CDT July 15, 2017

Surveillance footage shows a 5-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in southwest China.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for only minor injuries.

 

 

