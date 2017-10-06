Stephen Paddock called hotel security before Vegas shooting

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock in an undated photo

(CBS NEWS) -- On the night before Stephen Paddock carried out the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, he twice called security at the Las Vegas hotel where he was staying to complain about loud music, a law enforcement source told CBS News.

The noise was coming from the floor below his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel casino on the Las Vegas Strip, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports.

Albert Garzon of San Diego told The New York Times that security guards asked him to turn down the country music playing in his suite on the 31st floor at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a little over 20 hours before the rampage on a country music festival. When different security guards paid Garzon another visit about his music a half-hour later, he turned it off.

A staffer at the hotel also reported that Paddock acted abruptly with them over some other issue, Milton reports.

Paddock booked rooms over other music festivals in the months before opening fire on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, authorities said.

Paddock booked rooms overlooking the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago in August and the Life Is Beautiful show near the Vegas Strip in late September, according to authorities reconstructing his movements.

Fenway Park in Boston also came up during the investigation of Paddock, Boston police Lt. Detective Mike McCarthy said Thursday, though he provided no further details.

MORE: Read, watch the full story at CBSNEWS.com

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.