Shocking video shows car slam into protesters at 'Unite the Right' rally

Shocking video shows the moment a car speed down a Charlottesville, Va., street, hit a group of protesters and sped off.
The crash happened Saturday afternoon during violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters at what was scheduled to be a rally for white nationalists.
The amateur video starts with a tire screech of what looks to be a silver Dodge Charger, which then accelerates forward toward a group of peaceful protesters. The car crashes into the rear of another car as people are heard screaming. The car, with a damaged front end, then shifts into reverse down the narrow street and drives away.
Warning: Video contains graphic content, viewer discretion is advised.
