Shocking video shows car slam into protesters at 'Unite the Right' rally

A woman is received first-aid after a car accident ran into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, VA on August 12, 2017. A picturesque Virginia city braced Saturday for a flood of white nationalist demonstrators as well as counter-protesters, declaring a local emergency as law enforcement attempted to quell early violent clashes. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

Shocking video shows the moment a car speed down a Charlottesville, Va., street, hit a group of protesters and sped off.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon during violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters at what was scheduled to be a rally for white nationalists.

The amateur video starts with a tire screech of what looks to be a silver Dodge Charger, which then accelerates forward toward a group of peaceful protesters. The car crashes into the rear of another car as people are heard screaming. The car, with a damaged front end, then shifts into reverse down the narrow street and drives away.

Warning: Video contains graphic content, viewer discretion is advised.

