Road closed after crash spills cash all over Illinois interstate

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- It's not something you see every day: A closed interstate covered in money. It was the case on I-74 earlier Tuesday after two separate accidents near Mahomet.

Illinois State troopers were sweeping up fives, tens and twenties. Authorities say the money is real and it's from a video gambling machine.

Officials say the driver who was carrying it was going too fast, lost control, hit a guardrail and spun into another car. Both ended up in the median.

