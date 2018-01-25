KHOU
Close

WWE's Vince McMahon: XFL to return in 2020

SportsPulse: From Philadelphia, NFL insiders Lorenzo Reyes and Mike Jones look ahead to Super Bowl LII's matchup between the Patriots and Eagles.

Tom Schad, USA TODAY , TEGNA 2:13 PM. CST January 25, 2018

World Wrestling Entertainment founder Vince McMahon has announced his plans to bring back the XFL starting in 2020. 

As part of the announcement, McMahon said that because the league won't be starting for two years that'll be "plenty of time" for them to get it right.

He explained that it'll be shorter, faster-paced, and be basically professional football re-imagined. 

"This is going to be a different game, a fan-centric game," McMahon explained.  

 

 

 

There has long been speculation about a possible return of the XFL, a joint venture between WWE and NBC that lasted just one season (2001). McMahon said in an ESPN documentary last year that he had thought about the idea, and WWE issued a statement with another hint in December.

"Vince McMahon has established and is personally funding a separate entity from WWE, Alpha Entertainment, to explore investment opportunities across the sports and entertainment landscapes, including professional football," the statement read. "Mr. McMahon has nothing further to announce at this time."

Alpha Entertainment filed trademarks for "XFL" last month, according to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records.

 

 

© 2018 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories