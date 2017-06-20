Reports: UK's Prince Philip admitted to hospital

Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip has been hospitalized, according to multiple media reports. He is being treated for an infection from a pre-existing condition.

BREAKING: British media report that Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital; not attending Queen's Speech. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 21, 2017

Buckingham Palace says that he was in good spirits and was admitted as a precautionary measure.

Queen Elizabeth II is set to deliver a speech at the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday. Prince Philip will not attend.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from his royal duties in May.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

