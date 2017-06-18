KHOU
Reports: Shots fired at Mali resort

Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA 1:51 PM. CDT June 18, 2017

A tourist resort near the capital of Mali is under attack by gunmen, according to multiple media reports. 

 

 

Nearby residents reported hearing shots fired at Le Campement resort in Dougourakoro, to the east of the capital. Malian troops and French counter-terrorist forces are on site. 

No information is available on causalities at the moment. 

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

 

