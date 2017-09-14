Reports: North Korea launches another missile

North Korea has launched another missile eastward from Pyongyang, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports.

According to Japanese Public Broadcaster NHK, Japan's government said the missile flew over Japan toward the Pacific Ocean.

NHK said Japan did not attempt to shoot down the missile. Japanese residents had been warned to seek shelter, NHK reported.

North Korea had threatened on Thursday to use nuclear weapons to "sink" Japan and turn the United States into "ashes and darkness." The move came in response to new U.N. sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.

The reported missile launch occurred during the early Friday morning hours in North Korea.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

