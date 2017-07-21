Sean Spicer has resigned from his position as the White House press secretary, according to a report from the New York Times.
Spicer "vehemently" objected to the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House Communications Director, according to the New York Times' Glenn Thrush.
.@PressSec resigned after vehemently objecting to appointment at 10 a.m. Friday of Anthony Scaramucci as WH Communications director, per SAO— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 21, 2017
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
