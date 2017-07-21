White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer briefs members of the media during a daily briefing at the White House July 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Olivier Douliery (Photo credit should read OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY, This content is subject to copyright.)

Sean Spicer has resigned from his position as the White House press secretary, according to a report from the New York Times.

Spicer "vehemently" objected to the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House Communications Director, according to the New York Times' Glenn Thrush.

.@PressSec resigned after vehemently objecting to appointment at 10 a.m. Friday of Anthony Scaramucci as WH Communications director, per SAO — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 21, 2017

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

