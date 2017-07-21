KHOU
Report: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigns

TEGNA 11:09 AM. CDT July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer has resigned from his position as the White House press secretary, according to a report from the New York Times. 

Spicer "vehemently" objected to the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House Communications Director, according to the New York Times' Glenn Thrush.  

 

 

 

 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

