Report: Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dead at 41

BURBANK, CA - MAY 22: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party presented by State Farm at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on May 22, 2017 in Burbank. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, 2017 Getty Images)

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, TMZ first reported.

TMZ cited law enforcement sources who said the singer hanged himself and his body was discovered at a home in California Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Bennington's death to the Associated Press.

The singer was also very close with Chris Cornell, who killed himself earlier this year, TMZ noted. Thursday would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

Bennington was 41-years-old.

#BREAKING: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park has committed suicide. RIP https://t.co/6kP4N40JcG — TMZ (@TMZ) July 20, 2017

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA