Prosecutor steps down after offering child rapist no-prison deal

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBS NEWS) – Less than two weeks after an admitted child rapist was sentenced to probation, the Oklahoma prosecutor who offered him a plea deal to avoid prison time stepped down.

According to The Oklahoman, assistant district attorney David Pyle recommended Benjamin Petty be sentenced to 15 years probation in exchange for the 36-year-old's guilty plea to first-degree rape, forcible sodomy and rape by instrumentation, all felonies. Petty was required to register as a sex offender as a part of the deal.

A judge reportedly handed down the sentence on Jan. 19, and soon after, Pyle was no longer in office.

"The manner in which that case was prosecuted does not reflect my thoughts or position on how rapists, especially those who prey on children, should be dealt with in the criminal justice system," Pyle's boss, District Attorney Craig Ladd, told Crimesider in a statement.

CBS affiliate KWTV reports that documents say Petty, who is reportedly legally blind, was brought to Falls Creek Church Camp in rural south central Oklahoma as a cook by Country Estates Church of Midwest City. It is at the camp that, according to court documents, he tied up and raped a 13-year-old who was there with a group from the First Baptist Church of Terrell, Texas in June 2016.

