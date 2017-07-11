Proposal introduced to ban 'violent' music in Arkansas county after mass shooting

Power Ultra Lounge, credit: KTHV

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The mass shootout at Power Ultra Lounge is still lingering in the back of people's minds.

Justice Judy Green with the Pulaski County Quorum Court is proposing a resolution she feels will help ease people’s minds.

She proposed a 180 day moratorium on all concerts and performers that promote or incite violence.

The owner of Vino's, Henry Lee, said he doesn't think it's the music that causes these incidents.

“You look around and they happen all over the place. These incidents happen in different settings and all over the place, I think it's a deep cultural problem,” he said.

He said he's curious to see how Pulaski County determines what music is and isn't violent.

“If someone is talking about having a fight, is that promoting violence?,” Lee said.

In a statement, Justice Green said her hope is that this resolution will send a strong message to city leaders and encourage them to enact tougher laws towards performers who incite violence through their messaging.

Lee said he disagrees when it comes down to it, he feels this potential temporary ban is a short term solution.

“So you put a little pause there for six months, six months goes by in a heartbeat. I don't think it's going to do anything to solve the problem long term. It may give a little pause so that people can calm down and have a chance to think about what we can do but in itself I don't think it's going to do any good,” he said.

The resolution will be discussed tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. at the Pulaski County Quorum Court meeting.

