Powerball jackpot now $700 million for Wedesday night's drawing

HOUSTON -- The Powerball jackpot soared to $700 million on Tuesday morning.
It's the second largest jackpot in Powerball history and second largest jackpot of any US lottery game on record, according to Texas Lottery.
While Houston hasn't had a jackpot winner in quite a while, two of our neighbors won big recently. Last week Samuel D. Hoyte won $2 million on a Powerball ticket sold in Humble. And the week before that someone near The Heights won $1 million.
The drawing will be this Wednesday at 9:59 p.m. Houston time. To have a chance at winning the jackpot, players must buy a $2 ticket before the drawing and choose all six numbers correctly.
#Breaking: Wednesday's #Powerball jackpot has increased to $700 MILLION! #TexasLottery pic.twitter.com/B5YIqOLc0G— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) August 22, 2017
