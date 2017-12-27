Power outage disrupts Disneyland

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Pedestrians walk near the entrance to Disneyland Resort on February 19, 2009 in Anaheim, California. (Photo: David McNew/Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CALIF. (AP) - A power outage has hit parts of the Disneyland theme park in Southern California and stopped some rides.

A park representative tells Los Angeles news station KABC-TV that power is out in Toontown and Fantasyland, and guests have been escorted off about a dozen rides Wednesday.

A park statement says the problem involves a transformer at the Disneyland Resort.

How’s @Disneyland gonna have a power outage the day we paid $124 for peak day tickets?! 🙄 — Sarah Mansoor (@idkmybff_Sarah) December 27, 2017

Got stuck for 30m w/ 3 small kids on “it’s a small world” at @disneyland when the power went out. Backup generator turned on, letting one speaker turn on. Darn song is really stuck and kids can’t stop singing it. — danah boyd (@zephoria) December 27, 2017

PARKS UPDATE: Disneyland Park is currently only accepting Guests for re-entry at this time. Disney California Adventure Park remains available for your enjoyment. Updates to follow. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017

