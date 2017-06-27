KHOU
Possible active shooter at Alabama military installation

Suzanne , TEGNA 11:49 AM. CDT June 27, 2017

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. - A possible active shooter was reported at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama on Tuesday.The military post said in a tweet that it is on lockdown. The tweet urged people near the base to 'run, hide, fight." 

 

 

Governor Kay Ivey tweeted that her office is closely monitoring the situation

 

 

Alabama Representative Robert Aderholt asked people to join in him praying for the safety of those involved.

 

 

Senator Richard Shelby tweeted his thanks to the local law enforcement handling the incident.

 

 

An active shooter drill was planned for Wednesday morning. Officials told multiple media outlets say that this incident was not a part of the drill.

According to al.com, Redstone Arsenal has more than 40,000 employees spread out over a 30,000 acre facility. 

There are no confirmed casualties at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

