Police: Teen shoots 12-year-old after Facebook dispute

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in Massachusetts after police say he shot a 12-year-old following a dispute on Facebook. CBS BOSTON

TAUNTON – A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in Massachusetts after police say he shot a 12-year-old following a dispute on Facebook.

CBS Boston reports the shooting happened on Highstone Street Monday afternoon. Police say the suspect and the victim live near each other and apparently had an ongoing dispute.

"As I understand it may have been a form of bullying that had taken place, maybe via Facebook," said Taunton Police Lt. Paul Roderick.

Roderick says the 13-year-old felt threatened and returned to his home on Rhode Island Road, went into his mother's locked firearm cabinet and took out a .22 caliber rifle. Police say he located the victim in a wooded area and shot the boy once in his arm. The bullet got lodged in his chest.

The victim was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence and is in stable condition.

MORE: Read/watch the full story at CBSNEWS.com

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.