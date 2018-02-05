Police looking for suspect who threw puppy out of car on interstate

VACAVILLE, Calif. (CBS13) — A California woman is pleading for justice in the tragic death of her puppy.

Vacaville police say 18-month old “Rex” was thrown out of a moving car along Eastbound I-80 Thursday night.

The puppy’s back legs were bound.

Now there’s a reward of just over a thousand dollars leading to the arrest of whoever did it.

“I absolutely loved him dearly and I miss him so much, it just left a real hole in my life,” said an emotional Debra Ferrara.

Emptiness now hangs over Ferrara, her four-legged sidekick “Rex” is no longer by her side.

“He was my little companion all the time, he rode on the console on the car, we have taken a few trips to Idaho to see my sister, and he rides along,” Ferrara said.

The two were inseparable until last Thursday.

Ferrar had to go to a funeral, and she says it was too warm to keep “Rex” in the car.

“I said ‘I’m sorry Rex, but you’ve gotta stay home’,” Ferrara said.

That was the last time she would see her 18-month old puppy.

“Rex” somehow found his way out of his home and took off.

Ferrara came home to the shock of her life.

