Police kill gunman trying to hijack Oregon helicopter

The Hillsboro airport, where a person tried to steal a helicopter Monday, July 3, 2017.

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- A suspect was killed by law enforcement officers after hijacking a helicopter and firing a gun at the Hillsboro airport on Monday morning, police said.

The man climbed over a fence near Hillsboro Aero Academy and tried to steal a helicopter that was warming up for takeoff, with an Aero Academy employee and his girlfriend inside, according to Hillsboro police Lt. Henry Reimann.

Investigators said the suspect threatened the employee with the gun and then fired a shot into the field nearby. At that point the employee and his girlfriend got out of the helicopter.

Three employees at Hillsboro Aero Academy pulled guns on the suspect at that point, resulting in a 16-minute standoff, according to Hillsboro police.

After a deputy arrived, the man got out of the helicopter and tried to flee on foot.

More law enforcement officers arrived and the man got into a confrontation with them before being shot. He died a short time later.

There were no other reported injuries

The Port of Portland released a statement thanking the Hillsboro Police Department.

“The Port of Portland is grateful for the quick and professional response of the Hillsboro police department. The Hillsboro police are leading the investigation into the incident. The Hillsboro airport has resumed airport operations," the statement read.

