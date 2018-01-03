Police: Florida man beat 6-year-old stepson to death over cookie

Jack Montgomery HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SEFFNER, Fla. (CBS) -- Deputies say a Florida man beat his stepson to death for sneaking out of bed to get a cookie on Dec. 30, and then may have made the boy's siblings lie in bed with the boy's body. Jack Junior Montgomery, 31, has been charged with first degree felony murder and three counts of aggravated child abuse.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies wrote in an arrest warrant for Montgomery that he and four children were staying in an extended stay hotel room in Seffner, Florida, around midnight on Dec. 30, when a guest in a neighboring room told a hotel manager she heard loud yelling coming from Montgomery's room. The guest allegedly heard an adult man yelling to "beat the kid," "push the kid over here," and "get his a** up."

When a deputy arrived at the hotel, Montgomery told the deputy he had been listening to loud music, and then opened the door enough to show his children apparently sleeping in a bed.

Later that day, just before 11 a.m., a man who identified himself as Montgomery called 911 and said his 6-year-old stepson wouldn't wake up and was not breathing. Emergency personnel arrived minutes later and found Brice Russell dead, cold to the touch.

MORE: Read the full story at CBS NEWS

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.