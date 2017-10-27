Police capture suspect in rape and murder of 13-month-old girl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – A manhunt in the Pittsburgh area for the man suspected of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl ended early Friday morning.

Joshua Gurto, 37, was captured in the Franklin Park area around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, a Franklin Park officer was patrolling the area of Nicholson Road when he observed a white male wearing camouflage and carrying a backpack, matching the description of Gurto.

The officer followed as the man approached the Sheetz on Nicholson Road, near Wexford Bayne Road. The officer exited his vehicle, drew his pistol and ordered the man to the ground.

The officer said Gurto confirmed his identity when he was asked for his name.

Gurto was taken to the Franklin Park Police Department, and later transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Conneaut Police announced Gurto’s arrest on their Facebook page early Friday morning, and said details would be forthcoming.

KDKA-TV learned Thursday that state police were searching for Gurto in the North Hills of Pittsburgh.

He was spotted at a Sheetz on Mt. Nebo Road in Ohio Township around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was later seen walking north on Red Mud Hollow Road, which runs parallel to Interstate 79.

Police were searching the woods along I-79 Thursday, where neighbors believe Gurto had been camping out.

Gurto was wanted in the aggravated murder and rape of 13-month-old Serreniti JazzLynn-Sky Sutley.

Police say they responded Oct. 7 to call about an unresponsive child at an apartment complex in Conneaut, roughly 70 miles northeast of Cleveland. They say the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Ashtabula County Coroner says the child had blunt-force injuries to her head and body.

Marshals say Gurto was spotted in the Erie area a week after the murder.

The U.S. Marshal’s office released an image taken Oct. 13 by a surveillance camera inside a Girard, Pennsylvania, store.

