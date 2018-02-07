Pentagon evaluating dates for military parade in Washington at Trump's request

(CBS NEWS) -- President Trump has requested that the military begin preparations for a military parade in the nation's capital, CBS News has confirmed.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post. "The Pentagon is aware of the request and is looking at possible dates," Pentagon spokesman Charles Summers said, according to CBS News' David Martin. Not much planning has been done yet, according to Summers, because the request is only two weeks old.

The president has repeatedly mused about how he would like a military parade. He was impressed by a French military parade in Paris on Bastille Day last year, and spoke publicly about wanting a similar one in the U.S.

"It was one of the greatest parades I've ever seen," Mr. Trump told reporters two months after viewing the Bastille Day parade. "It was two hours on the button, and it was military might, and I think a tremendous thing for France and for the spirit of France."

MORE: Read the full story at CBS NEWS

© 2018 KHOU-TV