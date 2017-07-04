NYPD officer shot, killed in 'unprovoked' attack in the Bronx

The NYPD said the officer was shot while in a patrol vehicle with her partner at East 183rd Street and Morris Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Photo: CBS NY)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police say an NYPD officer who was shot in the Bronx has died of her injuries.

She’s been identified as Miosotis Familia, a 12-year veteran of the force. Fellow officers stood at salute as her body was taken from St. Barnabas Hospital early Wednesday morning.

The NYPD said the officer was shot while in a patrol vehicle with her partner at East 183rd Street and Morris Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year old Alexander Bonds.

Moments before, Bonds was seen on surveillance video leaving a nearby bodega. Police say someone walked up to the mobile command vehicle and fired through the window, shooting at the officer who was sitting in the passenger seat.

Her partner quickly radioed for help. Another anti-crime unit happened to be in the area as Bonds was running from the scene. They confronted him and police say the suspect drew a revolver. That’s when officers opened fire striking him and killing him.

“Based on what we know now, it is clear that this was an unprovoked direct attack on police officers who were assigned to keep the people of this city safe,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Police say another person, believed to be a bystander, was also struck by a bullet. The person is in stable condition.

Police have also released a photo of the revolver they say Bonds was carrying that was recovered here at the scene again. CBS2 was told the suspect was on parole for a robbery case in Syracuse.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

