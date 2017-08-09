Newlywed couple dies in crash one day after wedding

Courtesy: Rachel Byker Bouma/Facebook

WICHITA, Kansas -- A young couple has died after a crash just one day after their wedding, CBS affiliate KWCH reports.

The crash happened in Clearwater, Kansas around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found a silver Ford pickup truck on its side against a tree. Evidence from the scene indicated the driver was heading northbound on 103rd Street West when he lost control, left the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 19-year-old Austin J. Wesson of Clearwater, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 19-year-old Rebekah C. Bouma of Clearwater, had critical injuries and was transported by EMS to a local hospital where she later died.

Family members posted on Facebook the couple had just gotten married Friday.

