Nevada pot shops see green as sales of legal recreational marijuana begin

File photo (Photo: David McNew, Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS -- Nevada became the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes, opening a market early Saturday that is eventually expected to outpace any other in the nation thanks to the millions of tourists who flock to Las Vegas.

People began purchasing marijuana shortly after midnight, just months after voters approved legalization in November and marking the fastest turnaround from the ballot box to retail sales in the country.

Many pot shops have been gearing up for the extra business, and feeling the pressure, CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas reports.

"You have an influx of people trying to pick up and get and secure product for the influx of people that are going to be able to purchase now," said Dyran Stalling at the shop Nature's Kindest. "It's not a bad thing, but it's going to be interesting to see how it plays out."

Hundreds of people lined up at Essence Cannabis Dispensary on the Las Vegas Strip. People were excited and well-behaved as a lone security guard looked on. A valet was available to park the cars of customers.

A cheer erupted when the doors opened.

Those 21 and older with a valid ID can buy up to an ounce of pot. Tourists are expected to make nearly two of every three recreational pot purchases in Nevada, but people can only use the drug in a private home.

