Motorcycle-riding execs become highway heroes

A group of music-industry executives helped yank 10 people from their cars just before fire raced through the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in southern Illinois.

A semi-truck had plowed full speed into cars that had stopped for construction on the highway near its junction with Interstate 57, causing a chain-reaction eight-car pileup shortly after noon CT Friday.

“There’s gas leaking everywhere, and diesel leaking everywhere,” said Marc Oswald, co-owner of Fontanel and Oswald Entertainment Group in Nashville. “I knew it was going to blow up. That’s 100%.

"It just hadn’t blown up yet, he said. "It smelled like acid and black smoke.”

Just in front of that pileup: A 10-person crew riding bikes from Nashville to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

“I can’t get the sound out of my head. An 18-wheeler that just plowed into these people,” said Frank Wing, vice president of APA talent agency. “I saw all this debris going everywhere.”

“It’s like, boom! Like a bomb. As loud a boom as you can imagine,” said Greg Oswald, co-head of the Nashville office of the William Morris Endeavor talent agency. “You can see a car going straight up into the air.”

The Oswald brothers, who were paramedics for 10 years in San Diego, got in touch with 911 operators and immediately began organizing bystanders.

MORE: Tap here to read more and watch video

© 2017 USATODAY.COM