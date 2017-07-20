6 teens with Burundi robotics team missing in D.C. area

(Photo: DC police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WASHINGTON -- Six teenagers part of the Burundi robotics team have been reported missing, D.C. police confirmed.

The teenagers who were competing in FIRST Global Challenge robotics competition in D.C. were reported missing to D.C. police on Wednesday, according to police documents. They all went missing after the competition.

All six of the teenagers have one year visas, according to the police report.

The following teens are missing and were last seen Tuesday in the 1700 block of D Street, D.C. police said.

Audrey Mwamikazi, 17, black female with dark complexion, 5'3" and 130 pounds

Don Ingabire, 16, black male with medium complexion, 5'8" and 130 pounds

Aristide Irambona, 18, black male with dark complexion, 5'6" and 130 pounds

Nice Munezero, 17, black female with dark complexion, 5'7" and 140 pounds

Kevin Sabumukiza, 17, black male with medium complexion, 6'4" and 160 pounds

Richard Irakoze, 18, black male with dark complexion, 5'11" and 140 pounds

Please call 202-727-9099 if you have any information.

