Michigan woman feared homelessness before lottery win

One of the five Michigan Lottery players who've won Lucky for Life prizes in January worth $25,000 a year came forward this week — and the money couldn't have come at a better time.

Shawna Donnelly of Clarkston was facing homelessness before her Lucky for Life ticket matched all five numbers drawn Jan. 15 —11-15-32-33-40, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Donnelly, 50, has been taking care of her mother full-time and struggling to make ends meet.

"The last year has been the most difficult of my life," Donnelly told the Michigan Lottery.

She purchased her ticket at the 7-Eleven at 7743 Sashabaw in Clarkston.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and had a feeling I should check my tickets,” Donnelly told the Michigan Lottery. “When I saw I matched five numbers, I must have refreshed my phone 100 times to make sure I really won!"

Donnelly opted for a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than annuity payments for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

She'll buy a new home and car with her winnings. She plans to save the remainder.

Four other winning Lucky For Life tickets were sold earlier this month in Ypsilanti, Plymouth, Bloomfield Hills and Clinton Township.

