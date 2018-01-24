Man wanted for climbing into window, assaulting victim

PITTSBURGH (CBS/KDKA) – Police in Ohio need your help tracking down a man wanted for burglary and assault charges.

Michael Mann, 34, is wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.

According to the Greater Cincinnati – Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers, Mann climbed into a Cincinnati home’s unlocked window and assaulted a victim.

Police say he has a history of charge including domestic violence, aggravated robbery, and drug-related crimes.

He is known to live in the Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati.

