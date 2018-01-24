Man wanted for climbing into window, assaulting victim

PITTSBURGH (CBS/KDKA) – Police in Ohio need your help tracking down a man wanted for burglary and assault charges.
Michael Mann, 34, is wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.
According to the Greater Cincinnati – Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers, Mann climbed into a Cincinnati home’s unlocked window and assaulted a victim.
Police say he has a history of charge including domestic violence, aggravated robbery, and drug-related crimes.
He is known to live in the Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati.
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs