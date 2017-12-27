Man behind manure delivery to Treasury Secretary says he's proud of prank

LOS ANGELES (CBS) -- A clinical psychologist who made headlines for sending a gift-wrapped box containing horse manure to the Bel Air home of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he's proud of his prank. CBS Los Angeles reports the incident caused the LAPD's bomb squad to shut down the residential street, and it warranted a surprise visit from the Secret Service.

"One thing leads to another. You're having a couple of drinks and you're like 'let's do this,'" Dr. Robert Strong said.

Strong, who works with the County of Los Angeles Department of Mental Health, explained that it was intended as a gesture of protest against the GOP's $1.5 trillion tax overhaul, which was signed into law by President Trump on Friday. Strong said he agrees with critics who believe the policy favors the rich at the expense of the poor and working class.

"I was talking to a friend about the tax bill and we were both complaining about how it's total horse s***," Strong said. "And one of our friends who happens to be there owns horses."

According to CBS Los Angeles, Strong went to a horse ranch in Sylmar, packed up some horse manure and dropped it off at the address in Bel Air.

