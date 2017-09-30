'Let's Make a Deal' game-show host Monty Hall dies at 96

Monty Hall at the "Game Show Networks 2003 Winter TCA Tour" on Jan. 8, 2003. (Photo: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect, This content is subject to copyright.)

Iconic game-show host Monty Hall has died at 96.

His agent, Mark Measures, confirmed to USA TODAY that Hall, who co-created and presided over Let's Make a Deal from 1963 to 1986, died of heart failure.

Hall, a native of Winnipeg, Canada, also hosted The Hollywood Squares.

One of the first inductees to the Game Show Hall of Fame, he also received a lifetime-achievement Emmy in 2013 from Wayne Brady, the current host of Let's Make a Deal.

TV personality Wayne Brady presents Monty Hall with The Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during The 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 16, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Monty Hall, a television legend who hosted a show and created a format that has entertained audiences for more than 50 years,” said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, Daytime Programs and Syndicated Program Development, CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution.

“Monty’s infectious enthusiasm, humor and warmth were a winning combination that was evident to everyone he encountered, whether returning to make appearances on the current version of Let's Make a Deal, or gracing us with his presence at a photo shoot celebrating CBS Daytime earlier this year. On screen, Monty made the ‘Big Deals,’ but in the game of life, he himself was one. Our hearts go out to his children, his entire family and friends.”

Game-show host Monty Hall has died at age 96. (Photo: GAME SHOW NETWORK)

Story developing.

