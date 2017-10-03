Jason Aldean: It's time to 'stand together as ONE'

(Photo: Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media to say he and his crew are safe after a gunman killed at least 59 people at an outdoor concert Sunday.

Aldean was in the middle of his performance when the bullets rained down on the crowd. He posted on Instagram hours later, calling the shooting "beyond horrific."

Las Vegas authorities say at least 527 people were wounded in the attack.

On Tuesday, Aldean tweeted the following:

Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas

Clark County's sheriff says officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. The gunman was found dead at the scene and was identified by authorities as Stephen Paddock, 64, from Mesquite, Nevada.

Country music star Jake Owen, who was one of the headliners at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, spoke to CBS News about what he saw.

"We were in the middle of it," Owen told CBS News. "When the shots started being fired and you could hear it ricocheting off the roof of the stage, we started just running in any direction we could. You didn't know where it was coming from -- if it was somebody on the ground … At one point I was sitting on the ground behind a car with about 20 other people crouched down behind a car, just the fear in everyone's eyes but yet the feeling of everyone looking for someone to make sure they were okay. I've just never experienced anything like it before."

