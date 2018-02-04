Is Comcast broadcasting the Super Bowl in Spanish? Many reporting game was en Espanol

A general view of U.S. Bank Stadium prior to kickoff of Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) (Photo: Hannah Foslien, 2018 Getty Images)

Did Comcast start broadcasting the Super Bowl in Spanish? Many say that was the case.

During the first quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl, many tweeted their Comcast service started broadcasting in Spanish.

@comcast why is NBC commentary all of a sudden in Spanish? #SuperBowl — Rohit Kumar Sharma ✌ (@roheat_) February 4, 2018

And yes I’m at a Super Bowl party @comcast @XFINITY where the NBC broadcast is in Spanish. SBenEspanol — Audrey Irvine (@audreycnn) February 4, 2018

NBC's Spanish announce team is doing a great job so far. — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) February 4, 2018

The Philadelphia-based company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. But it appeared to respond en masse to people complaining about the language switch.

Thank you for reaching out to us about the commentary being in Spanish. I am not experience that. Can you check to see if your SAP settings are on? Here are instructions https://t.co/9ARJJzti5E - QS — Comcast (@comcast) February 4, 2018

At least one person said the commercials were in English and the commentary in Spanish. Another said the broadcast was switching between English and Spanish.

Thank you for reaching out to us about the commercials. We are currently aware and are working as quickly as possible to fix the issues. - QS — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) February 4, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM