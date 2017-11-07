How to get Starbucks BOGO free holiday drink for 5 days

Grab a friend or just be prepared to get your caffeine buzz on — Starbucks’ BOGO holiday drink special starts this week.
From 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, through Monday, Nov. 13, buy one holiday beverage and get the second one free.
What are you in the mood for?
The coffee giant’s promotion is called “Give Good Share Event,” and the free holiday drink has to be of equal or lesser value than the one you buy. This year’s holiday drinks (hot, iced or blended) include:
Peppermint Mocha
Caramel Brulee Latte
Chestnut Praline Latte
Holiday Spice Flat White
Gingerbread Latte
Eggnog Latte
Teavana Joy Brewed Tea
Buy one drink, get one free to share. Nov. 9–13, 2–5pm. ❤️ this tweet to receive a reminder. #ShareEvent pic.twitter.com/UshZPhI540— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 6, 2017
But wait…there’s more.
The same BOGO free offer also applies to Starbucks’ Cake Pops.
