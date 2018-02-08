Officer helps homeless pregnant woman after finding her sleeping on sidewalk

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

(WHAS 11)-- A pregnant homeless woman was seen sleeping on the sidewalk with her toddler on her chest.

Officer Norman couldn't believe what he was seeing.

Jessica had fled domestic abuse. Jessica said she was tired, homeless and due any day. Jessica and her daughter had been staying at a homeless shelter but had stayed the max amount.

Officer Norman has set them up in a nearby motel. Thanks to his social media post, donations began to pour in from around the world. People sent clothes, food, diapers, and brand new a car seat.

Jessica gave birth to a baby boy a week after Officer Norman found her. Officer Norman is now helping the family find a home of their own.

