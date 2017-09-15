Harvard removes fellowship invitation for Chelsea Manning after CIA director protests

Harvard University students walk through the campus. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2006 Getty Images)

Harvard University has reversed its decision to name Chelsea Manning a visiting fellow, one day after CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped a planned appearance over the designation for the soldier who was convicted of leaking classified information.

In a statement posted to the university's website early Friday, Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf writes that naming Manning a visiting fellow was a mistake even though he says the title carries no special honor. He says Manning is still invited to spend a day at the school and speak to students.

Manning responded on Twitter, writing that Harvard chills "marginalized voices under @cia pressure."

honored to be 1st disinvited trans woman visiting @harvard fellow 😌 they chill marginalized voices under @cia pressure 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/7ViF3GaSec — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 15, 2017

this is what a military/police/intel state looks like 🕵️🕵️‍♀️ the @cia determines what is and is not taught at @harvard 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/09xIJGlhgf — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 15, 2017

Manning's publicist didn't immediately respond when asked if she would still accept Harvard's invitation to visit the school.

Harvard's reversal came after CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped his appearance Thursday at the university.

Pompeo called Manning an "American traitor." He said he agreed with military and intelligence officials who believe Manning's leak endangered the lives of CIA personnel.

Pompeo was scheduled to appear at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government to discuss allegations of Russian involvement in last year's presidential election, the nuclear standoff with North Korea and other global security concerns.

Minutes after the event was to begin, Douglas Elmendorf, dean of the John F. Kennedy School of Government, took the stage and told the audience Pompeo was not there and would not speak.

"We will try to reschedule it as soon as we can, but the CIA director, is obviously, in charge of his schedule," Elmendorf said. "We are not in charge of his schedule and he gets to decide when and where he speaks, of course."

Several hours later, the CIA released a letter that Pompeo wrote to a Harvard official.

Pompeo, who has a law degree from Harvard, said he didn't make the decision lightly. He wrote that he would betray the trust of CIA employees if he appeared.

