Gretchen Carlson on Miss America's bikinis: 'Stay tuned'

TV Journalist and Women's Empowerment Advocate Gretchen Carlson speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 3 on October 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune, 2017 Getty Images)

Gretchen Carlson is teasing "potentially big changes" to the Miss America pageant to come during her tenure as the organization's new chairwoman of the board of directors.

Speaking to Amy Robach on Good Morning America, Carlson was asked her opinions on the controversial swimsuit portion of the pageant, and whether she has any plans to change it.

FULL INTERVIEW: @GretchenCarlson one-on-one with @arobach in her first interview after being named the first ever female Chairwoman of @MissAmericaOrg; She says big changes are on the way. pic.twitter.com/HlNkhrh0sh — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2018

"I have so many great ideas for this organization, and I will be talking about those with all the other board members and the eventual CEO of Miss America and staff of Miss America," she said. "So what I would love to say about that is, please stay tuned, because I plan to make this organization 100% about empowering women. Changes are coming — potentially big changes."

Carlson, who won the Miss America title in 1989, was named the organization's chairwoman last week as part of an effort to change its culture following leaks of derogatory and sexist emails from CEO Sam Haskell and other top executives, resulting in his resignation, along with those of two other board members.

“Everyone has been stunned by the events of the last several days, and this has not been easy for anyone who loves this program," Carlson said in a statement announcing her new title. "In the end, we all want a strong, relevant Miss America and we appreciate the existing board taking the steps necessary to quickly begin stabilizing the organization for the future.”

