Gift-wrapped package of horse manure addressed to U.S. treasury secretary

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin attends a news conference on tax reform November 7, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

Authorities say a gift-wrapped box of horse manure addressed to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was found near his home in Los Angeles.

The package was found Saturday night in the tony Bel Air neighborhood after it was dropped off at a neighbor’s house.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the home and officers opened the box, finding a pile of horse manure inside. Police said the package had been gift wrapped and was marked as being from “the American people.”

Police said the Secret Service was taking over the investigation.

Representatives for the Secret Service and Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.

